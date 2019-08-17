The expert explained why it is important to observe the sequence of dishes
An expert in the field of medical Sciences has uncovered the reason why it is important to observe the sequence of dishes during the meal. Ignoring this rule threatens serious health risks, said Andrew Blueskin.
According to the specialist, the endocrine system of the gastrointestinal tract, where the combined special cells that produce glukagonovy peptide (GLP-1), can react on the order eat differently, even if the ingredients differ slightly. For example, if you first eat your vegetables, and then “eat” carbohydrates, it will lead to higher content of glucose in the blood. If first eaten proteins containing foods can improve glycemic control.
The physician alleged the existence of rules of the ideal consistency in the meal, when the stomach is not emptied so rapidly, and the feeling of satiety lasts longer. First, it is better to stay on the salad with greens, seasoned with olive oil, then lean proteins and terminate all the dessert in the form of fruits or sweets.