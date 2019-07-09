The expert explained why you should not wash your hair every day
Hair stylist and Pantene expert Barney Martin explained why there is no need to wash the hair daily. According to him, many people do not take into account the skin type and the hair structure. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
Barney Martin notes that in any case, washing your hair everyday is harmful. For example, if a person has oily hair, it leads to their more rapid contamination. In addition, the scalp is deprived of the natural sebum. The best solution in this case is the procedure two or three times a day, rinsing one by one.
If curls are thick, hard, then with excessive care of this kind there is a risk of dry and brittle hair with a porous structure. Ideal again is washing them on the second or third day. The same goes for lifeless hair.
“Even if you are in the gym every day, you should still not wash your hair every day. A good flushing with water and using dry shampoo is a great trick to preserve the well-groomed hair that does not lead to dryness of the scalp. If you swim, you should use a cleansing shampoo that is necessary to remove chlorine and salt water is the only exception to the rule”, — concluded the expert.