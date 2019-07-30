The expert gave 7 tips for fast weight loss and keeping weight
A nutrition expert from the University of California San Francisco Marty NEMKO gave 7 tips for fast weight loss and weight retention. Article relevant content published in foreign source.
According to Marty NEMKO, one of the first things to start to motivate yourself. People should understand why he needs slimming (beauty, health), then repeat in the morning and evening out loud these arguments. To avoid the desire to eat junk food, you should stop and breathe deeply for a few minutes. Every decision about food intake must be informed, the expert said. On the way of shedding weight, it is important to clean the house from tempting, high-calorie foods and replace them with healthy food products by placing them at eye level in the fridge and cabinets. The advice is the fact that there is no need to deprive yourself of eating out.
“Just eat less bread, order a dish you like, but not too high in calories, ask the waiter to bring a container and then move from a quarter to half a meal in it before you start eating. Another option, when you have a sense of satiety, add a lot of pepper on food to make it inedible,” advises the specialist.
Because alcohol stimulates the appetite, it is advisable to refuse them or to minimize the consumption. In the list of measures to bring the parameters of the figure in order, and special applications. They are useful for tracking progress not only in weight loss but and exercise.
“It is clear that after you have reached your ideal weight, you may be tempted to reward themselves with food and to relax your dietary discipline. The way to avoid the return of weight to weigh myself every morning and promise yourself that you will return to the diet if you get more than one kilogram,” concluded Marty NEMKO.