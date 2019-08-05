The expert gave recipes for healthy smoothies to boost health
August 4, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Loading...
With natural fresh juices not only cleanse and heal the body, but also lose weight. About what drinks to prefer losing weight and not only told on the page in Instagram dietitian-nutritionist Anna Nicholas.
According to the expert, the juice is a concentrate of useful substances from the vegetable or greens. This drink can be a great prevention of several ailments. The nutritionist advises to start drinking juices with 50 ml.
What kind of juices to choose from:
- Cucumber – cleanses the kidneys (gives a diuretic effect) and contains the enzyme erepsin which helps digest proteins and reduces inflammation.
- Carrots – stimulates the liver (removes toxins), saturate beta-carotene (vision, UV protection of the skin).
- Celery – antiviral, hilarouse (removes heavy metals), zaslujivaet, removes uric acid, which gently dissolves the gallstones.
- Beetroot is a natural blood purification, restoration of the cardiovascular system, increase stamina, decrease pressure, and the saturation of potassium and iron.
- Broccoli – regulates sugar levels and regulates hormones.
- Cabbage – complex therapy of gastric ulcer.
- Cilantro is a powerful chelator (mercury, lead…).
- Garlic – protection from viruses, bacteria, fungi (contains allicin, wrote about this a couple of posts ago).
- Ginger – universal, for weight loss, cleanse the liver and intestines.
- Lemon – reduces inflammation and Allergy symptoms (vitamin C and quercetin), promotes weight loss (essential oil in the peel).
- Parsley is a natural diuretic, zaslujivaet, relieves joint pain in arthritis.
The nutritionist also suggested several useful recipes of cocktails based on fresh juices.
- Bracing: 1 cucumber 8 carrots – ½ lemon – 1 green Apple.
- Detox liver: 1 beet 6 celery stalks – 1 Cup cilantro – ½ lemon – 2 inches ginger root.
- Healthy heart: 2 cm ginger – 1 garlic clove – 1 beet – 2 carrots – 1 lemon – 1 cucumber – 1 cm of hot pepper.
Loading...