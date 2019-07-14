The expert gave recommendations on how not to bring from home the extra pounds
Summer has reached the equator, which means that the holiday season is in full swing. To resist the delicacies under the roar of the waves at the resort very difficult, and the hand itself stretches to a variety of dishes on the buffet. How to resist the temptation to bring after staying a couple of extra kilos was told by the nutritionist Cristina Lobanovsky on the page in Instagram.
The expert proposes a simple but effective rules to help keep harmony.
Water
The Savior from all problems of the digestive tract — water. In airplanes, in hot and not hot countries. First, the skin will not dry out. Secondly, the intestines will thank you. Oh, and alcohol and pizza will not bring much harm if every 3 hours you will be a 0,5 bottle of water.
Vegetables
Hard dietary fiber will not absorb the extra sugar and fat to help the digestive tract , and of course have less calories.
The distribution of calories
Pizza, steaks, fries, ice cream and lemonade — it serves the first half of the day.
Fruit
They can not refuse the summer! Every day is a must! But there is one important condition — measure. If the watermelon — not all, not a kilogram of cherries. The fruit is sugar water.