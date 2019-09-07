The expert has predicted a rise in price of bread
Until the end of the year, prices for bread in Ukraine will increase every month.
This was announced by the Chairman of the Association of retail suppliers Oleksiy Doroshenko, reports UNN.
According to him, over the last nine months the price of bread in the country rose 9%.
“The price of bread will grow every month on 1-1. 5% by the end of the year. Now the average bread costs between RS 22 per kilogram,” — said Alexey Doroshenko.