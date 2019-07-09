The expert listed the main advantages of legumes
On the table of the Ukrainians legumes do not appear as often, but, for example, in Mexico, they are the basis of many national dishes. And for good reason! Professional nutritionist Albina Komissarova told in Instagram why you should include legumes in the diet and how to cook them.
The expert noted that legumes often overlook for fear of bloating but these unpleasant consequences can be avoided if you follow a few simple rules.
That refers to the bean?
Beans, soybeans, mung beans, lentils, peas, chickpeas. Peanuts also refers to legumes, you know? All this is freely sold in every major supermarket and at a reasonable price.
What are they so useful?
A large amount of vegetable protein, remember that half of all the protein that you receive should fall on vegetable, high in fiber, so:
- satiety;
- reducing the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases;
- variety in the diet;
- low amount of fat;
- source of iron, b vitamins.
How to avoid bloating?
Soak beans before cooking and drain the water. If that does not work, drain and the first water after boiling 10-15 minutes. If you start eating beans regularly, and problems with digestion will not. Start with lentils and chickpeas, they have a thinner peel.
Can anyone give bean children?
Yes, preferably after a year.
How to include legumes in the diet?
Start with simple boil, place the tomato sauce and add a little to the usual food. Then try to make the hummus, lentil soup or pate of beans.