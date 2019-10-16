The expert on weight loss said, how many, et, if you want to shed extra pounds
The weighing of portions and calorie calculation – one of the important points in the process of weight loss. But not always have on hand a pair of scales, and sometimes absolutely do not want to complicate your life. In this case, come to the aid of a simple ligaki from an expert on weight loss and nutrition Kati MATUSHKINO who have published on the page in instagram.
The specialist noted that the measuring “by eye” it is not welcome, but sometimes it’s really necessary to wand in case of business trips or if in the vacation beckons buffet, and must somehow navigate the gastronomic abundance. But if you want to shed extra pounds, it without weights and counting calories is not enough.
Rule hand
Imagine that the stomach is your fist.
The approximate volume that you need to eat:
- Protein portion (meat/poultry/fish/cheese/) your palm WITHOUT fingers (80-100 g)
- The carbohydrate part (ready) — palm (150-180 g)
- Fats (butter/nuts/egg yolk/cheese) — thumb (10-15g)
- Vegetables — two United palms (150-200 g)
- Dessert (fruit or berries) — a handful or one piece of fruit per serving. Fruit we do not replace meals!
Plate rule
Mentally divide the plate into 4 parts. If that’s dinner, half the plate should be reserved for vegetables, one fourth for protein foods and one quarter on complex carbohydrates. For dinner, the place carbohydrates is vegetables.
Besides the food, don’t forget to monitor the amount of water — 6 glasses a day.
It is best to make a menu for the day, but rather on several. Pack portion, and, if possible, bring lunch and snacks, so you can be sure the amount of food eaten calories and quality of food.