The expert on weight loss said, what should be abandoned in adulthood
For anybody not a secret that with age, metabolism slows and weight loss is given all more difficult, so it is important to make the right nutrition is not a one-time event, but a way of life. About which products are best excluded from the diet after 30 years on the page in Instagram wrote the expert on losing weight Kate Matushkina.
With age in women hormonal changes and slowing metabolism. Therefore it is necessary to memorize a list of foods to avoid is all, but after 35-40 years, their use is precisely to limit!
What products should be excluded from the diet:
Products made with white flour
In the manufacture of baking is not only used white flour (no benefit, but high calorie), but also large amounts of sugar. And an incredible amount of margarine. And he, in turn, contains TRANS fats, the use of which is directly related to the increase probability of cardiovascular diseases. in addition, the high glycemic index of flour products increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Sugar
When we eat sugar, its concentration in the blood increases. In the end, increases the level of glucose and the release of insulin. The excess glucose goes into “fat depots”. Sugar, and all simple carbs (including fruit!), you need to reduce in your diet to 10% of the daily value for calories!
Salt
Salt retains fluid in the body and causes swelling. Sodium contributes to high blood pressure, increases the workload on the heart and kidneys.
Fast food
Excess salt and sugar, TRANS fats and preservatives… And a complete inability to track the products. What you cook in fast food restaurants is a big question.
Packaged juices and soda
The huge amount of sugar contained in sweet drinks, at first glance unnoticed. And yet in one can of Cola contains a two-day (!) the rate of sugar. A direct path to obesity and diabetes.