The expert on weight loss told how to get rid of extra pounds after the holidays
On vacation we allow ourselves to relax not only body and soul, but often forget about dietary restrictions, enjoying the local delicacies. The desire to try everything at once on arrival home can play a cruel joke – the treacherous kilos’ll show scales. In an attempt to get rid of unnecessary a resort to Express diets, fasting days and dietary restrictions, but what works really? About this on his page in Instagram wrote expert on weight loss and nutrition Katya Matushkina.
The nutritionist explained that, most likely, for a week or two vacation you haven’t gained 2 pounds of fat. To do it is not so easy. And the extra volume is mostly swelling.
Water is involved in all processes in the body, it circulates continuously. If the cells in our body do not receive blood nutrients are formed congestion. And, by the way, cellulite is also a violation of the liquid flow.
The liquid comes in a cage with the blood, and goes with the lymph. It passes through the capillaries into the intercellular space, brings back nutrients and oxygen, and from there goes on inside the cell. Cells consist of cytoplasm, which absorbs all substances.
When cage took what she needed, else she “throws”. These waste substances are called toxins. Through the cell membrane, the intercellular fluid through the walls of lymph vessels these substances enter the lymph and are excreted through the kidneys.
If you drink enough water, it in the body will be delayed, you will swell. That is why we need to drink 30-40 ml of water per 1 kg of body weight per day.
As for the “politucnica” detox, the expert advises to return to normal, rational and balanced diet, and spend a few active fat-burning workouts. And not to forget to drink water, which you might during the holidays forgotten.