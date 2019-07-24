The expert on weight loss told what to do with delayed onset muscle soreness
If you’re new to fitness and are faced with this problem, as the pain in muscles after exercise — do not be afraid, that is normal. About how to deal with this phenomenon and why this is so, said the expert on losing weight Kate Matushkina on his page in Instagram.
Muscle pain occurs if:
⠀
- you never played sports
- was a big break in the loads
- the load was greatly increased
- you have a new program and exercises, which you haven’t previously
⠀
This pain occurs because of microtrauma in the muscles. After training, they are recovering, and after a few days the pain goes away. The phenomenon is absolutely NORMAL.
If you are only familiar with the sport, eventually you will notice the pain after a workout hurts less. If after the last training session muscles are very sore the next can be replaced by stretching. All you need to do gently, gently, do not pull through the pain.
Post-workout pain can be minimized:
⠀
- be sure to do warm-up and hitch. It is important as “enter” in training and “get out” of it
- take after a workout, a hot shower – tissue regeneration will be faster
- study regularly, without long breaks
- plug stretching 1-2 times a week, if you are actively engaged you have a lot of strength training
When pain worry:
⠀
- the pain comes on suddenly, for no reason
- there is swelling of the tissues or redness
- you feel restricted in your movement, clicks or crackling in the joint
- the pain is worse every day
- the pain persists more than a week