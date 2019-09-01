The expert predicted the fall of the hryvnia
Soon the dollar will start to grow steadily.
This was stated by Director of economic programmes Vasyl Yurchyshyn. The expert said that the hryvnia’s behaviour is quite understandable, predictable and predicted. Autumn in Ukraine is the season of the devaluation, so soon, the national currency will begin to decline, reports Today.
According to experts, the hryvnia grew until the end of the summer because of the elections.
“The specificity of Ukraine is such that during the elections in the country come specific capital, and it contributes to the strengthening of the hryvnia”, — he stressed.
At the same time the keen interest of foreign investors in Ukrainian securities expert calls an unpredictable circumstance.
“Most likely, this is due to the actions of the Ministry of Finance and the national Bank, as bond yields and the refinancing rate is extremely high, 18-19%”, — explained Vasily yurchishin.
The first mass of redemption of such bonds should happen in September, and this will directly affect the hryvnia exchange rate.
“The mark of 25 hryvnia in the past three years acts as a significant level, near which the growth of the Ukrainian currency is losing strength. It seems that this scenario occurred in August, despite the fact that the hryvnia has become a leader in the growth of the dollar since the beginning of the year, adding to some time of more than 10% “, — said the head of the EXANTE of Ukraine Volodymyr Godforsaken.
The analyst added that trade war and the weakening of the currencies of the countries can also contribute to the weakening of the hryvnia.