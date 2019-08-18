The expert refuted the myth about the loss from the formula “Rotterdam+”
Approval by the NAB that from the introduction of the “Rotterdam+” losses were incurred in the amount of 19 billion UAH. is a myth. This was written by the co-chair of the energy strategies Foundation Dmytro Marunych blog of the Internet publication “Korrespondent”.
“It is well known that the formula “Rotterdam+” determines the predictive value of the rate of TPP. In fact, the rate of TES was always different. For the period of validity of the formulas were periods when TES was working with negative profitability, what is the Procedure in principle does not provide. Thus, there is no direct connection between the “Regulation on the calculation of predicted rate TES” and the rate of TES. Accordingly, to estimate similarly the volume of damage generally is not possible. The Provision clearly provided that it applies solely to the predictive value of orts,” said Marunych.
The expert added that the Order also claimed the tariff calculation method of generation: nuclear power plants, hydroelectric, CHP. Subsequently, all these rates were taken into account in the wholesale market price of electricity, and it directly affects the tariff of the consumer.
“However, the consumer was influenced by all the players in the market, so to claim that the damage was caused exactly TPP without an understanding of the influence of other market players, changes its structure, the impact of subsidization of households by industrial consumers, at least, unfair”, — believes Dmitry marunich.
In his opinion, also cannot directly account, how does the NEB, carry the impact of freight tariff in the TPP for consumers because it was only used for the forecast of tariff.
“As a result, to reliably determine how this variable actually to the final consumer tariff is simply impossible”, — stated the co-Chairman of Fund of Dmitry marunych energy strategies.
We will remind, the Chairman of the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in the sphere of energy and utilities (NKREKU) Oksana Krivenko said earlier that the formula “Rotterdam+” allowed the Ukrainians to save up to 40 billion UAH. because restrained growth of electricity tariffs for the population.
The economic feasibility and legality of the “Rotterdam+” confirmed European Association for coal and lignite (EURACOAL) and the Kiev research Institute of judicial examinations.