The expert revealed a little trick for those who love to eat
Eating without restriction and not gain weight – the dream of losing weight. But is this possible, and what should be included in the diet for slimming and beauty? Professional nutritionist Olga Usenko says that safe menu, there is also afford to “holiday” it is also sometimes possible, but only with one important condition. About it she wrote on the page in Instagram.
The expert sounded simple rules and listed safe foods that can be eaten at any time of the day without the risk to gain extra.
During the day, for the figures to be safe:
- seafood + vegetables;
- fish + vegetables;
- meat + vegetables;
- poultry + vegetables;
- just vegetables;
- cheese + vegetables (this is maybe not safe, but better than many).
“The main point is, all vegetables. So you don’t eat, have to have a serving of vegetables,” recalls Usenko.
The expert also gave good advice to those who are going to arrange a “celebration of the stomach”. If you want to eat anything and in any sequence, then you need the day before to remove from the diet:
- cereals;
- potatoes;
- pasta;
- bread;
- to spend 1 day without complex carbs, so that was the clearance on the day when everything will be uncontrollable.
Otherwise, you go over carbohydrates, and will have to work out in the gym. Proper and healthy diet is easy if you approach the issue consciously and to follow the basic rules.