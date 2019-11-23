The expert said that could derail the dollar below 24 UAH
Hryvnia ends the week on a positive. By lunchtime on Friday the dollar on the interbank market was about UAH mark of 24.15. And in the cash market for green give and ask of 24.0-24.2 UAH.
— The hryvnia over the past week continued its March to the South and managed to reach their highs over the past few years, commented on the KP in Ukraine, the situation on the currency market analyst at Alpari Maxim Parkhomenko. — At the moment the hryvnia closes the week at around UAH 24.18 per dollar. The strengthening of the hryvnia to such values has become possible due to recent auctions of the Ministry of Finance, which formed the demand for the national currency. At the same time, the demand for the dollar on the market greatly subsided. If in the past, the demand for currency was formed at the expense of Naftogaz, now at the expense of access to the capital markets, the company is not in need of dollar liquidity. It does not allow the hryvnia to decline at the moment. Now on the market formed a shortage of hryvnia liquidity that is pushing it gradually higher and higher.
In tandem with the Euro, the hryvnia is showing neutral trend. Due to the growth of the European currency on international markets, the growth of the hryvnia has been offset by what the current positions remain open Monday.
Now the market froze in anticipation of the decision on the programme of cooperation with the IMF, concluded Maxim Parkhomenko. In the case of a positive decision, we can expect a continuation of the uptrend for the currency and the us dollar may fall below UAH 24.