The expert said that it is best to eat between meals
Messy and unhealthy snacking is the worst enemy of the figure. That’s according to a professional nutritionist Alla Manikin on his profile page on Instagram. In order to mechanically not reaching for cake or a ham sandwich during a regular tea, it is worth remembering simple but important rules that will help to make the staging meals tasty and healthy.
The expert gave examples of healthy snacks, and talked about the intricacies of catering throughout the day. Here are the top perfect snacking from nutritionist.
Foods rich in proteins and healthy fats:
Nuts — despite the fact that they are significantly high in calories, use them as a snack can and should be, a handful of nuts (30g) will not lead to weight gain, but will save from hunger will make the brain work better; quality cheeses are a great source of protein, calcium and perfectly satisfy hunger.
Foods rich in fiber:
Fruit is low fat, delicious, they have a lot of variety of vitamins, antioxidants and fiber, perhaps, the only drawback is the fructose content, so eat them in moderation. If you compare the dried fruit with fresh fruits, then preference should be given fresh. Yes, dried fruits have many nutrients, but very high sugar content. Besides, it is much easier to eat more than fresh fruit. Smoothies are another great healthy snack option.
Foods rich in probiotics:
Natural not low-fat dairy products (yogurt, cheese, yogurt) without added sweeteners, sugars or flavors – normalize digestion, rich in calcium, protein and especially vitamins a and D.
Well suited as a snack, various sandwiches from whole wheat bread with vegetables, herbs, poultry/fish, cheese and other ingredients.
During the day you can have two light snack: the best time for the first snack after about 3 hours after Breakfast, the second for 2-3 hours until dinner. It is the location of meals allows you not to feel hunger during the day, additionally, you will not allow a decrease in blood glucose below normal (a condition of gipoglikemii: fatigue, weakness, irritability) and won’t overeat during dinner.