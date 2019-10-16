The expert said that significantly affects the weight loss
It is no secret that the process of losing weight is influenced by many factors, not just diet and activity. In order to be slim and remain healthy, it’s also worth considering the day – namely, to allocate adequate time for sleep, and to remember that health and weight affects not only the duration but also the quality. The dietitian Alla Manikin in Instagram shared lifetime how to make a full night’s rest and receive a nice bonus in the form of a beautiful figure.
Short light days, changing time zones when you travel, long NAPs, sleepless nights can disrupt circadian rhythms of the body, causing insomnia. For our quality meets the sleep hormone — melatonin (not to be confused with the skin pigment melanin!).
Briefly:
- It triggers the mechanisms of our mood and appetite: remember how after sleep deprivation appears appetite, and mood, to put it mildly, so-so.
- When light ceases to fall on your eyes, sends a signal to the brain serotonin is converted to melatonin, melatonin into the blood, prepares our bodies to transition to sleep mode. This process can interfere with cannot. It is produced only in complete darkness (out-eye). Bright white light stops the secretion of melatonin, including the use of electronic devices with a luminous screen.
- Melatonin — a hormone anti-stress, because during sleep the body restores its strength: from nervous system to muscle.
- Melatonin works on the reduction of body fat.
- Has protivoallergicheskoe properties and slows the aging process.
What to do?
To go to bed early/getting up early. Three hours before bedtime to limit blue light (it radiate TV, smartphones, tablets, led lights).
For a comfortable evening working or reading use dim General lighting + separate yellow light source. Decrease the brightness on your gadgets to a minimum.
In extreme cases melatonin is available in pill form. It belongs to the category of supplements and are available over-the-counter sale. Melatonin mistaken for 10-15 minutes before bedtime while in bed and avoiding exposure to bright light.