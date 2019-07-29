The expert said that you should include in the diet each
July 29, 2019
Many dieters deliberately avoid fats in the diet. And in vain, because they are not only harmful, but also useful. Professional nutritionist Tiana violet talked about what fatty foods should be included in the diet women for weight and health.
According to him, the colder your climate, the more fat should be in the diet. With enough fat in the diet easier to get rid of sweet cravings, the appetite becomes moderate, eliminating the need for snacking.
The expert has made a list of foods with healthy fats is especially important for the female hormones:
- Vegetable oil cold pressed (except sunflower and corn).
- Nuts, seeds, and paste (without heat treatment and in addition peanuts).
- Avocado, but not necessarily.
- Eggs with a soft yolk.
- Organic ghee.
- Salted fish (herring Mathias and wild salmon).
- Caviar.
The expert recognizes that often face the problem of scarcity of good fats the fair sex, and therefore advises to include them in your daily diet.
