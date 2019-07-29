The expert said that you should lean to those who want to have healthy curls
Beautiful, strong, thick and shiny hair is the dream of many girls. Not everyone is as lucky to be the owners of the ideal hair, but do not despair, but should remember that the beauty of the strands depends not only on proper care and diet. Dietitian –nutritionist Svetlana nikitchuk told what foods should be lean, to become the mistress of enviable curls.
The expert gave advice on what to include in the menu who wish to get a beautiful hairstyle, and also shared a list of meals that will help to achieve the desired result.
Spinach
Spinach is high in iron, and it contains: magnesium, potassium, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids. They retain the Shine and protect them from dryness.
Natural yoghurt and fermented milk products
They are rich in protein and vitamin B5. Proteins keep and maintain the integrity of the hair structure.
Marine fish salmonids
Contains fatty acids omega-3. They have anti-inflammatory and helps with scalp irritation. Necessary for hair growth and maintaining their Shine and strength. Plus, fish is a source of protein and vitamin D.
Oatmeal
Rich in iron, zinc, fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. They improve condition and strengthen hair growth.
Barley
In barley a lot of vitamin E, a strong antioxidant that protects the scalp from sunlight and improves its condition.
Eggs
The Biotin in the yolks of eggs makes the hair silky and shiny. With a lack of Biotin, the hair may start to fall out. Biotin is also found in avocado, salmon and trout.
Lentils
Rich in protein, iron, zinc and Biotin, and folic acid, which supplies the cells of the scalp with oxygen.
Liver
Like many offal is a great source of iron which prevents hair loss and stimulates their growth.
Lean meat and poultry
Excellent source of protein for strengthening and growth of new hair.
Nuts
Pistachios, almonds, hazelnuts and other nuts are rich in oils that increase the amount of elastin in hair. Elastin prevents breakage.
Pepper
Yellow bell peppers contain 5 times more vitamin C than oranges. Vitamin C strengthens the follicles and prevents hair breakage.