The expert said the best interval between dinner and bedtime
The question of what the optimal time between the last meal and sleep should pass. To go to bed without remorse and Wake up without the extra pounds, the concern of losing weight. Professional nutritionist Svetlana FUS decided to tell on the page in Instagram, when to eat and explain why it is necessary to observe the voiced interval.
The expert noted that the last meal before going to bed should be 3-4 hours before bedtime. And here’s why.
“There is a very important hormones that are produced at night — growth hormone and melatonin, the sleep hormone that affects metabolism and the utilization of those fat reserves, which are designed to cover the energy expenditure during sleep,” — said the expert.
She recalled that during sleep the body continues to function without interruption: the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and other organs and systems. And this smooth operation takes a lot of energy which the body draws from our reserves.
“If you eat before bed, especially a lot of sweet food, secretes the hormone insulin, which replenishes our reserves and reduces the production of growth hormone and melatonin, which they spend. Therefore, you need to eat 3-4 hours before sleep to at night and to prevent the body from wasting energy,” concluded FUS.