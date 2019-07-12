The expert said the reasons for the high mortality rate for heart attack
In case of a heart attack, the outcome depends on the timing of medical care, the expert reminded. According to him, the biggest problem is the late arrival of patients to the hospital.
His opinion about the problem of high mortality from myocardial infarction has shared specialist cardiologist Yevgeny Shlyakhto. He believes that causes significant mortality in myocardial infarction are untimely appeal to the doctor and atypical symptoms.
“Very much the outcome depends on the timing of medical care, and then one of the problems is the timeliness of admission to hospital”, — said the expert.
The cardiologist added that often people are late to seek medical help, which also contributes to the mortality associated with infarction.
In addition, he said, often a heart attack in humans, particularly in women, occurs in an unusual form. When faced with atypical symptoms, people do not realize the seriousness of the situation, which leads to problems and delays in providing assistance.
In addition, said the cardiologist, it is equally important for reducing mortality for heart attack proper distribution of patients in specialized institutions. Evgeny Shlyakhto noted that this issue is gradually being solved.