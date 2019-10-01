The expert said, when bloating is a threat to life
Therapist Sarah Jarvis said that in some cases, bloating is a serious threat to life. According to the expert, we cannot exclude the possibility of diagnosing stomach cancer, so repeating the problem requires treatment by specialists.
Bloating usually does not cause anxiety, at the same time, the condition is not always comes down to constipation, incompatible products, or irritable bowel syndrome. It is important to note that if the problem occurs frequently, warns Sarah Jarvis. In particular, cancer of the stomach causes the early symptoms, such as bloating, indigestion and feeling of fullness in the upper abdomen. As cancer and disease associated with the pancreas in advanced stages add additional parameters, including unexplained weight loss, nausea and abdominal pain.
At risk are people who prefer the diet of meats and other processed meat, although the small number of patients with stomach cancer is related to genetics.