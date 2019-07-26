The expert shared recommendations on how to drink more water
On the use of water and the need to keep drinking regime known to all. However, not everyone turns to drink adequate amount zhidkosti during the day, but this point is very important when losing weight. Nutritionist Catherine Pattisina on the page in Instagram says is to drink more water every day is easier than you think.
The expert has shared important lifehacks that will help to normalize the moisture balance, to lose weight and also easily to get the required amount of liquid.
The nutritionist brought two important facts about drinking mode, which directly affects health, wellbeing and appearance:
- if you are on losing weight, everything is perfect observe for eating, but not drinking your daily intake of water you will not lose weight!
- if you have problems with galuno tract, and you don’t drink a glass of water 5 minutes before eating, digestive problems are not normalized.
The water itself contains no calories and brings many benefits:
- Start the day by drinking 2 glasses of water. Make it your morning ritual.⠀
- Instead of having to put aside the empty glass, fill it with water and place nearby.
- Drink from beautiful glasses, it’s very sexy.
- If you feel that you are hungry, although recently ate, drink a glass of water because hunger can be and most likely caused by dehydration.
- Drink water instead of coffee, tea, soft drinks.
- Carry a small refillable water bottle and drink while you’re standing in line, stuck in traffic or waiting for an Elevator, and it is better to climb on foot.
- Drink at least 2 liters a day.
What kind of water to drink?
Quality raw, pure filtered. Do not drink boiled! Before drinking, because there was quality water.