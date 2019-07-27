The expert spoke about the dangers of herbal tea for weight loss
For a long time scientists are trying to find a formula for the maintenance of normal weight, not adhering to the strict diets, hunger. A large number of opinions converge in the use of supplements for weight loss is herbal teas. The expert told about the harm that they cause to the body.
Sergei Kovalenko, candidate of medical Sciences, noted that herbal teas have laxative effect. Thanks to them you can really reduce the weight by a few pounds, however it doesn’t exclude health problems.
In fact, when drinking this tea is happening is a loss of the greater part of the fluids, vitamins and minerals. In the end, the body is “dried”. The medic drew attention to the fact that this result is weight loss easier to fix on the young side than older people.