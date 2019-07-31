The expert spoke about the dangers of the storage of toothbrushes in the dark
An expert in the field of hygiene Caroline Forte told why it is dangerous to store toothbrushes in the dark. The arguments of the experts published an edition of The Sun.
Whether manual or electric brush, most people keep this device in the bathroom in the locker. The expert warns that toothbrushes should never be stored in the dark, as it is a breeding ground for germs. The way out is the fact that they were in the light.
“Buy a special holder. You should make sure that toothbrush gets a lot of natural light in the bathroom. Do not forget to close the toilet lid when flushing the water,” says Carolyn Forte.
Royal society public health (RSPH) found the situation most likely to spread germs during the processing of food, when eating with fingers, failure to comply with the rules of hygiene in the toilet. In the same list, coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose, improper processing and washing dirty clothes and linen, the reluctance to wash hands after contact with Pets, interaction with the waste. High probability of bacterial infection and in the care of an infected family member.