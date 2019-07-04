The expert suggested how to lose weight without tedious counting calories
Breakfast, lunch and dinner, without counting calories and without prejudice to the figures, is not as difficult as it seems at first glance. Weight reduction can be and without tedious calculations, says dietitian-nutritionist Natalia Koshkina, and also gives advice on how to do it on the page in Instagram.
It is important to remember that even if you do not count calories, it does not mean that they are not accumulated. But there is an alternative that will help to control portions and do not let yourself too much.
Ways to control the number of calories without tedious calculations:
- One meal replace a bowl of salad (+ protein).
- Drink at least 1 glass of water before each meal.
Don’t let the 1 “wrong” eating to turn into a day/week/month. Always come back. Add to that the habit of eating until you feel 80% of satiation, and not to satiety, and watch. 4 weeks. Photo, volume, weight.
If no result, look for mistakes. What are you doing wrong? Mindlessly eating? Overeat this weekend? Are addicted to sweet drinks? And work on that.