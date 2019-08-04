The expert told about the tricks that allow you to quickly burn belly fat
Fitness expert Ciara London spoke about the tricks that allows to quickly burn stomach. According to him, the main thing in this matter — to act deliberately. Article relevant content published in a foreign publication Express.
Ciara London notes that we should not rush to drastically change your diet, as this will bring stress to the body. In this matter it is better to start with physical activity. For example, instead of Elevator is better to use the stairs during the lunch break should go, the ideal number of steps per day is 10,000. The next step is the increasing of the pressure, would be great cardio exercises.
“Diet and exercise go hand in hand. If the type of food is balanced, you don’t need so much to rely on the increase in physical activity. In the case of focus on the exercise, you can relax a little in terms of food,” explained Ciara.
Important tips to adjust parameters of the figure in order are: playing sports 4 times a week, exclusion from the diet of high-calorie and processed foods. The key trick of the specialist is to drink enough water to quickly burn belly fat. In particular, a recent study showed drinking 500 ml of liquid at a time is enough to stimulate the body to burn calories more intensely in an hour.