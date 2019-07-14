The expert told how to cope with motion sickness
The expert told how to improve the functioning of the vestibular apparatus
The expert on losing weight Kate Matushkina argues that the correct posture can have a positive impact on the functioning of the vestibular apparatus. This is especially important for people who have motion sickness and those who have problems with coordination. How spravyatsya time with all the above problems the specialist told on the page in Instagram.
Vestibular apparatus — an organ in the inner ear, which keeps track of the position of the body in space and the direction it is moving. He works in close “cooperation” with the cerebellum — the area of the brain responsible for coordinating movements and controlling balance and muscle tone.
Through these bodies we can smoothly go to stay on his feet if he slipped, going on rides and ride in a transport.
Our balance has a direct impact posture. When we constantly slouch, the center of gravity is not over the feet, shifted. And our body is trying to compensate for the offset. So, if you have balance difficulties — get health back.
The good news is that balance can be trained. You probably heard that such training included in the training of pilots and astronauts. If you are going for the astronauts, the best coordination exercise — regular physical activity. In yoga, many Pilates exercises on balance and posture.
Here are a few simple exercises when regularly performed, are beneficial to the function of the vestibular apparatus:
- Tilts his head down, do a slow exhale, raise the head up and inhale.
- Gently turn the head in different directions 10-15 times.
- Tilts his head first to your left side, take the initial position. Then to the right shoulder. Repeat 10-15 times.
- Do circular movements of the head in one or other way.⠀
Do exercises carefully, without sudden movements. After some time you can go to “advanced” and perform them blindfolded.
In General, use every opportunity to improve coordination:
- go, trying to keep something on my head⠀
- walk the curb on the street, trying not to fall⠀
- walk backwards⠀
- swing on the swings⠀
- or even spinning in an office chair.