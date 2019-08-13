The expert told how to eat after the holidays
At the end of the holiday the body is under acute stress not only due to climate change, but also because of the need to once again adjust to a new mode.
Noticed that fans of fast foods and convenience foods, fatty fried food are more prone to depressive mood than men, the diet of which a large part consists of plant foods, cereals and nuts.
Because to feel cheerful and full of energy, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, seeds and nuts, supplementing diet with wholesome herbal teas. And, of course, don’t forget about the seafood and lean meats which are also rich in a large variety of minerals and nutrients.
“It makes sense to include in the diet foods that contain serotonin, or as it is called “hormone of joy”. Especially a lot of it in dark chocolate, bananas, nuts. Also, don’t forget to eat plenty of natural antidepressants is honey, chocolate, watermelon, melon, sage and onions,” he advised.
By the way, even if during the holidays appeared overweight, do not immediately go on a diet, at least until you can enter the work schedule. But to lose a couple of pounds already in the first few days will help a hard limit sweet, starchy, fatty, smoked. Go to plant food and boiled (or steamed) meat or fish – it will improve health and mood, and figure.
After completion of the leave shall not be amiss a month and a half to take vitamin complexes. But what is strictly forbidden to lift the spirits is alcohol. First, alcohol interferes with the absorption of organisms and valuable trace elements, and secondly depresses the nervous system. For the same reason it is not necessary to stay awake and energy drinks.