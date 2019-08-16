The expert told how to eat apples to get from them the maximum benefit
Apple is one of the most nutritious fruits in the world. It is recommended by nutritionists all over the world, because it brings benefits to body and health.
How often people eat them? Washed and bite, and then devoured to the bones and threw out the leftovers. But is it right?
The Australian University of Technology of Graz decided to find out how people eat this fruit. It turned out that most of the people does it wrong – according to the method described above.
In Apple contains a lot of useful elements that have a positive impact on the gastrointestinal system and the body as a whole. Per one gram of Apple has about half a million beneficial bacteria – explains nutritionist Oleg Pakhomov.
Researchers from Australia have found that about 90% of the beneficial microorganisms-probiotics are the portion of fruit that nobody is in the core.
Scientists claim that in order to get the maximum benefit from Apple, you need to eat the whole thing, along with the stub.