The expert told how to eat in the summer heat
When it’s hot outside and the thermometer is creeping up uncontrollably, our bodies are undergoing changes associated with the processes of thermoregulation. In this period I want to drink more fluids to help the body “cool”, and on the table there are products that help to quench your thirst. Which one to prefer? This question on the page in Instagram said professional nutritionist Svetlana FUS.
The ideal food in the heat will be melons, they quench the thirst better than any “diet” drinks with sweeteners. Besides, these products are 90-95% water, so help to maintain water balance in the body.
Noticeable cooling effect, and all leafy vegetables. Especially useful in the heat of dark green salads with a slight bitterness, as well as parsley and chard. Do not forget that vegetables and fruits are a great source of potassium which helps to regulate the loss of body fluids due to sweating, which is particularly important in the warm season.
It is better to eat whole fruits, and not to make them fresh drinks and juices. If you want them to drink, then give preference smoothies keep the fiber, vitamins and minerals that meal go.
The expert stressed that most of the raw vegetables also contain high percentage of water, so they must have to avoid dehydration. Summer, be sure to include in the menu lettuce, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes.