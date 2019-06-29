The expert told how to eat those who are accustomed to reusable food intake
Professional nutritionist Christine Lobanovsky convinced that the portion size depends on the number of meals during the day. On the page in Instagram she gave examples of menus and told about the intricacies of well-composed diet for dieters.
You can usually determine at a glance the portion size, but it is better to stick to a certain scheme, which will not allow to eat too much and control the amount of food.
How much should you eat to lose weight with four diet:
- for Breakfast you can eat 350-400 grams of food
- for the second meal to 800 grams
- the third — to 300 grams,
- the fourth to 400 grams.
Portion for weight loss with a five-nutrition:
- for Breakfast you can eat 350-400 grams of food
- lunch — 150-200 grams,
- for lunch — up to 800 grams
- at lunch — 150-200 grams,
- dinner — up to 400 grams.
And finally, at six-session nutrition the amount of food eaten on
each meal should not exceed 250-300 grams. Mind you, this included meal and drink liquid.