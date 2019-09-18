The expert told how to improve the condition of hair and skin
To achieve a beautiful and healthy skin and shiny hair can not only with a variety of beauty treatments and and inside. It is necessary to regularly use products that are especially useful for these parts of our body. Their list of expert-trichologist Elena Yarutkina, who previously told us how to eat with chronic stress, listed on his page in Instagram.
So, here are the best products for beauty hair and skin:
Bone broth
Incredibly valuable product. What do we get: collagen (and we are very underpaid for modern nutrition, which affect skin and hair), amino acids, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, iron, omega-3 and omega-6, boron, manganese, selenium, vitamins a, K2, etc. As a vitamin-mineral complex. Very useful for the intestines, joints, immune system, etc.
Important: buy bones only from organic farms (there are special.sites where you can order), otherwise the broth you eat, the antibiotics, pesticides, growth hormones and other chemicals! Cooking broth should be long, at least 8 hours (up to 36 hours). The longer the broth cooks, the richer the composition.
Cale
Kale is a type of cabbage that tastes bitter. All of us spoiled Western type of food, its taste will have to get used to. But it’s worth it! The richest composition: all 9 essential amino acids, omega-3, flavonoids, lutein, glucosinolates, manganese, iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, copper, sodium, selenium, phosphorus, zinc, vitamins a, K, C, etc. As you understand composition, it is also a powerful antioxidant. Which means it will protect skin and hair from oxidative stress.
Fatty fish, vegetable oils
The most valuable thing they have — polyunsaturated fatty acids (Pufas). PUFA (omega-3, omega-6) inhibit the activity of 5@-reductase that is needed, YEAH. Omega-6, which we received from so many current Pro-inflammatory diet (mostly for sunflower and palm oils) must be balanced with omega-3. The 4:1 ratio (or even 1:1). Otherwise you risk to go to the inflammation.
Omega-3 fatty acids are found in oily fish, organic meat. In addition to reducing the activity of 5@-reductase activity, they have anti-inflammatory action. So to help extinguish micropeplinae when YEAH. The fatty fish (sardines, salmon, herring, mackerel) should eat 2-3 times a week. If not — BAD, with omega-3.
Spinach
In the composition of spinach: lots of beta-carotene, vitamin A and B9, C, E, minerals: manganese, calcium, magnesium. Spinach is high in iron, though non-heme (less digestible than animal food), so vegetarians and vegans need to include in your diet for healthy hair and skin.
Spinach leaves contain a lot of indigestible fiber, which is underpaid and modern nutrition. In overripe spinach leaves an excess of oxalic acid, which can trigger the formation of kidney stones!
Offal
Western type of food replaced from the diet of offal, which we do not get enough collagen, elastin and construction materials for the skin (healthy skin=healthy hair). In the liver, the full-heme iron, even more than meat.
In the by-products and contains choline, it is involved in the production of acetylcholine — a conductor of nerve impulses. Want a nimble brain and a good memory — easy on the brain, heart, liver, kidney, tongue. Left to figure out how to force myself to eat.
⠀Bean
Source of protein, zinc and Biotin. These nutrients needed to prevent hair loss and brittleness of hair and also for good growth. In legumes there are choline who don’t like offal — here’s an alternative)
⠀For vegetarians and vegans legumes — a source of non-heme iron. Recommended every week to eat at least 3 cups of beans, lentils and others legumes.
Avocado
The flesh of the avocado contains carnitine, choline, magnesium, potassium, calcium, copper, manganese, iron, phosphorus, sodium, vitamins A, C, D, E, K, group B. of Particular value is almost the entire set of essential fatty acids!
Avocado is not only product for beauty skin and hair. Studies show a decrease in LDL (“bad” cholesterol), normalizing blood glucose levels, improving the digestive tract, reducing inflammation in the body. So avocados should definitely be added to the diet when problems with blood vessels, heart, IR and diabetes, and joint syndromes.