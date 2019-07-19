The expert told how to keep slender shape during the holidays
The system all inclusive, common in hotels, is very convenient, because you can not worry about nutrition and to have a huge variety of dishes and drinks. But the main trap for dieters is that the desire to try everything at once can end in tears for the figure. How to organize your meals on the resort, not to bring from home the extra pounds and not be tempted by the delights told on the page in Instagram nutritionist Olga Usenko.
The expert explained how to properly distribute food throughout the day and also gave detailed guidelines for menu planning.
There are a few basics that should follow:
- drink a lot of water;
- each meal with vegetables;
- disposable products during the day right;
- eat 3 times a day without snacking;
- walk, walk, swim.
The nutritionist also shared a detailed meal plan for each individual meal:
- In the morning do not eat any side dishes. At Breakfast, preferably eggs, vegetables, fruit, cheese and some sweetness, if you really want.
- Lunch might be full and the meat/fish you can add a side dish if necessary.
- Eating all fruit.
- Supper is done without a garnish: meat/poultry/fish and seafood with vegetables and fruit.
But if you think of the side dishes in any way, it is possible to make it even easier — instead of a side dish a day, in the morning make yourself a toasted dark bread and a couple of sandwiches to eat. And for dinner just vegetables and meat/poultry/fish + fruit. And dinner menu too.
The separate column it is possible to speak about alcohol. But that’s another story, if not to revel in it, you have a little swollen, and he won’t be terrible with such a diet.