The expert told how to maskimum benefit from the foods
October 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Goji berries, Chia seeds, coconut oil, spelt and matcha tea is the name of these superfood on everyone’s lips. There is a perception that these products are particularly useful for figure and health, hence it is a common misconception that healthy food is expensive and is not available to all. Nutritionist Albina Komissarova in instagram debunked the main myths about superfood and told what they can easily be replaced.
Many dieters believe that eating healthy is:
a) expensive,
b) requires special products.
But you can easily eat healthily and cheaply, but on the special products should talk in more detail.
- Quinoa, spelt and wild rice are a great substitute buckwheat, millet and oatmeal. All this whole-grain cereals, and absolutely interchangeable.
- Regular milk should not replace the expensive lactose-free or vegetable if you have no intolerances. With moderate consumption, with no difference for weight and health is not here.
- Matcha tea also contains caffeine (for some reason, many are trying to switch from coffee to match, which makes no sense) and no more useful than green tea. If you love him, fine, but to purposely give up coffee if his love is wrong, a healthy person can be up to 4 cups of coffee per day, except pregnant women.
- There are no special advantages to the different types of flour. Rice, wheat, oat — view is not important! It is important to choose wholemeal or wholegrain flour, and form it to your taste.
- The world PP-bloggers telling us that we need to buy coconut oil, avocado, sesame, but, in fact, in the quantities that we consume, significant difference in use there. Fry on melted butter, it is also heat resistant, and in salads to add olive.
- And last: spirulina. Amino acids, minerals, vitamins… But in the egg or glass of milk will not use less. But if you still want to get the maximum benefit, you have to eat 100 grams, so this made sense.