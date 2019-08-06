The expert told me what products to give preference to during the evening snack
The desire to eat something before going to sleep often becomes so strong that to resist him is literally impossible. What to eat in the evening, without harming the figure? About it on the page in Instagram told the dietician-nutritionist Svetlana nikitchuk.
She advises to pay attention to the foods with a low glycemic index. Expert has compiled a list of the top 7 options evening snack, which are suitable losing weight.
Celery
Glycemic index of raw celery 15. It is in all the tops. The product is incredibly useful and is better to eat it every day. One stalk contains just 10 calories, the rest is water. It also improves the stomach, restores the salt balance.
Boiled egg or scrambled eggs
The glycemic index is 48 units. Perfect for removal of night hunger.
Avocado
Universal useful fruit. The glycemic index of avocado is equal to 10 units. It contains a substance that promotes the breakdown of fats and prevent their deposition. While you rest, the body break down fats.
Baked Apple
Those who wants the night to eat sweets. Glycemic index – 35 units. A great option that contains healthy vitamin C and fiber. At the same time, it is low in calories.
Cucumber
The glycemic index of cucumber is only 10 units. Therefore, the cucumber is an essential component of diets aimed at weight reduction. Calorie cucumber — also the absolute minimum on the parameters: only 16 calories.
Fish
Zero glycemic index of almost all varieties of fish makes them available for dinner. Eat with pleasure, but not zabyvate about calorie.
Tomato
The glycemic index of 38 units. Nutritionists recommend eating the tomatoes for those who want to get rid of two or three extra pounds. 100 g of these vegetables contains only 30 calories, and they are 90% water.