The expert told me what to give preference in fast food and not pay figure
August 15, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Even those who adhere to proper nutrition and watching my diet can relax a little and allow yourself to eat your favorite dishes. Sometimes, by chance, being with a big company in fast food, we have to choose from the menu less harmful and high-calorie options. But what to prefer, so as not to cause damage to slender forms? About it on the page in Instagram told the nutritionist Albina Komissarov.
The company, the place, the time, sometimes really no choice. The main thing that “sometimes” not turned in “very often.”
So, what to choose from a menu of fast foods:
- Buy burgers are standard or small size, from bigtasty should be abandoned.
- Hot calories in chicken nuggets: 270 in 6 pieces.
- Shawarma/Burger let it be without additional additives: cheese, bacon, and sauces: ketchup instead of mayonnaise.
- Looking for just meat/fish/poultry. Often fast food places cook the meat on the fire (skewer) or you can ask to put on the plate separately meat, pita bread/pita/bread and vegetables – it’s easier to control how much and what you ate.
- If you chose the institution Indian/Lebanese cuisine, prefer vegetarian options with hummus and tofu.
The expert noted that even popular dishes from fast food can be slightly upgraded, making them less harmful.
- Can’t resist French fries? Buy a small, ask for no salt, and share with friends. Not good? Ask for salt separately and add salt as much as you need.
- Take it to the main dish salad — it can be found almost everywhere.
- Avoid foods that are breaded and they contain a lot of fat.
- From drinks prefer water, tea or coffee. Fizzy drinks contain extra calories, and improve appetite. And milkshakes — and even extra fat.
- Sauces, choose tomato ketchup, because all the others contain TRANS fats.
