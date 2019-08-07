The expert told what popular drink allows you to stop the aging process
An expert in the field of fitness Nicky Wybrow from Colchester (UK) told about an unusual way to save the youth. She recommends a day to drink 8 cups of tea to maintain optimal water balance in the body, reports Daily Mail.
Many people can’t force yourself to drink enough water per day. Some experts say that to replace it with other beverages it is impossible, but Vibro says white or green tea, nothing worse. She drinks it every hour at work that allows her to maintain skin elasticity. In addition, the antioxidants in the drink promote weight loss and lower cholesterol.
Among other features of care, the expert identifies a set of vitamins and minerals ( C and E, omega-3 and amino acids), serum for Mature skin, the spray vitamin D magnesium oil. She does not forget and about the exercises that after 40 years should be less active.