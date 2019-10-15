The expert who gave tips for healthy vision
Worldwide on 10 October, the Day of, and therefore the who expert Stuart keel gave some effective tips that will help you to keep your eyes healthy. First specialist unit for the prevention of deafness and blindness recommends to undergo regular examination by an ophthalmologist.
A who expert said that concerning the visits to an ophthalmologist specific standards do not exist, but it recommends that the elderly or those who, because of occupation often easy on the eyes, at least once in two years to undergo an examination by a specialist in order to timely spot the problem. In addition, to maintain good vision, it is important to protect the eyes from harmful solar radiation, to take breaks while working at the computer and often Hiking in nature, RIA Novosti reported.
Stuart keel stated that very often people with vision problems do not know the reasons for its deterioration, which, for example, record in patients with glaucoma or diabetes which led to blindness. By the way, according to a recent who report, today in the world more than 2.2 billion people fully or partially deprived of view, but in many cases the problems could have been avoided with greater availability of services ophthalmologists.