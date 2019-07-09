The experts determined the optimal time of labor which is not harmful to health
In the UK doctors said that psychological well-being of man must work eight hours per week and no more. The experts determined the optimal time of labor which is not harmful to health.
The researchers took into account including the normalization of mental well-being in the course of reducing the number of working days. They watched 71,113 thousand people in the UK who were aged 16-64 years. All the participants were unemployed, the experiment was conducted in the period from 2008 to 2018. Volunteers periodically changed its status and the time spent on employment. Those of them who worked eight hours a week, there was a significant improvement in the mental state, people felt safe. However, they got rid of the disorders and other disorders.
Experts believe that the development of mankind and the increase in the number of enterprises, including automated production, causes an increase of the unemployed, as they have different mental disorders and phobias. In the experiment, the doctors made a conclusion that for feeling happy you want to work only eight hours a week.