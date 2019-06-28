The experts evaluated the safety of non-alcoholic beer
Experts have told how safe it is for human consumption non-alcoholic beer. They also assessed the risks associated with drinking such a drink before the trip behind the wheel.
Although the nonalcoholic beer there is no momentum, smell after drinking is not less sharp than after the usual intoxicating drink. Retained the “flavor” of about 40 minutes to kill it, chewed coffee beans. In addition, with the passage of the breathalyzer results may be disappointing for the driver, so the police do not recommend driving immediately after drinking this drink. Moreover, the more alcohol consumed, the higher the risk to get in trouble.
Scientists estimate that nonalcoholic beer can contain about 0.5% alcohol. In General, the use of such drink drivers safe, but only if you comply with the measure. The doctors do not think that soft analogue is less harmful than a real intoxicating drink, it is not recommended to children and pregnant women.