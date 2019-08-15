The experts found that fasting is good for the brain
The experts found that fasting is good for the brain and does not carry any danger. Moderate abstinence in food benefits from the body toxins, the blood is purified.
Abstinence from food is effective in epilepsy and sustainable sleep disorders, scientists say. In the first stage experiments were conducted with insects. The diet of the fly is reduced, and then completely deprived them of food. Experts have established that a three-hour abstinence from food provided the rest of the brain of Drosophila. In the second phase, experiments were conducted on rodents, on the third — with the participation of the people.
After completing the experiment, the researchers concluded that the temporary refusal of food has a beneficial effect on patients suffering from multiple sclerosis. However, there are contraindications. In the presence of health problems should consult with doctors.