The experts gave 6 tips on how to sleep well in winter
Foreign experts gave 6 tips that will help you sleep well in the winter. One of the recommendations is to turn off the heating in the bedroom, focusing on duvets and breathable linen.
Longer nights lead to a greater amount of time spent in the premises using electronic devices that emit blue light that affects melatonin production, the hormone that regulates the cycle of sleep and wakefulness. In this connection it should switch off phones and laptops an hour before a night’s rest. Studies show the link between excessive use of gadgets, and depression, anxiety. Low energy affects motivation to maintain activity and healthy eating. Tip: do not skip meals, as this leads to nutrient deficiencies and poor sleep.
The cycle of sleep and wakefulness is controlled by light, so important a daily walk in the daytime in the winter. As the batteries dry out mucous membranes, this leads to a feeling of thirst and poor sleep quality. The ideal option is to turn off heating, use of duvets and bed linen is breathable to help regulate body temperature.
Colds do not give good sleep. To reduce the risk of their occurrence, it is recommended to give preference to a balanced diet, rich in vitamins A, C, zinc, and selenium for immune system support. In winter most adults lack vitamin D, so you should buy a dietary Supplement. In the case of lethargy in the evening it is better to abandon the use of coffee and take a NAP from 10 to 30 minutes.