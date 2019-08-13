The experts gave 7 tips for those suffering from summer depression
Some people notice that come the Sunny days of summer, while depression, as was, and still is. In winter, everything is clear: the day is short and often cloudy, and besides cold. What happens to the body in the summer, why depression appears, and whether it is dangerous for your health?
Doctors calm: summer sadness is a normal condition of man. Just a lot of people from the summer expect something new, fixes some bugs, new meetings. Wrote about this in his book “Emotional first aid” doctor Selfie, guy winch. The lack of events in the scenario, conceived by man and lead to disappointment and bad mood.
Some people just don’t like the summer with its high temperatures and stifling. At this time a growing feeling that others are resting better than you.
Also, there are people who have it in the summer exacerbated the mental disorder. This condition is known as summer seasonal affective disorder. Experts still could not determine the mechanism of development of this disease.
Whatever the reasons did not cause summer depression, her need to fight like that.
1. Psychologists are advised to recognize the existence of problems. Only after realizing the presence of the disease, it is possible to find a way to solve this problem. Try to think: instead of whether you are dramatizing the situation? Maybe those moments that cause you sadness in the summer are unfounded.
2. You should not expect from the summer for something supernatural. Many people are stuck in childhood memories of summer, about interesting events and adventures that happened to them in the distant period. So we should not follow the conventional patterns associated with summer, beach, umbrella, sun and water. Let your summer will be only yours — maybe you even envy the constant travelers.
3. If you notice that the arrival of summer brings you constant disappointment and sadness — alert this time. Take the initiative yourself, make a step forward towards your dream. If a seaside holiday is not enough money — go to the river, to the lake. The main thing — a positive mood.
4. Try not to stay under direct sunlight. Despite understudied causes of summer depression, scientists suggest that depression many may be the cause of disorders associated with high temperatures and heat. Besides, there are people who have bright sunlight causes irritation and oppression of the state.
5. Knowing about his summer Blues, try not to avoid communication with friends. Scientists have proved the influence of social contacts to mental health. Do not refuse the offered help. In such a situation is not bad to visit a good psychologist.