The experts gave 7 tips on how to maintain health during prolonged work at the computer
In the modern world for various reasons spends a lot of time at the computer. The experts gave 7 tips on how to maintain health during prolonged work at the computer screen.
First and foremost, experts advise to monitor the posture. You need to keep your back straight, and eyes should be level with the top of the monitor. This position reduces fatigue and protects against loads of view. In addition, blood circulation is not broken and does not suffer from the spine. You know, many people, looking carefully at the screen, blink three times less frequently than they should, and because of this, there is an effect of “dry eye”. Office workers need to learn more to close your eyes, and also, you should learn to turn away from the monitor in those moments when we follow him, there is no need. For training of the experts recommend 1-2 times an hour to focus on objects located at a distance of 5-6 meters from a workplace. In addition, you need to always keep close by drinking water. People can while working to confuse thirst with hunger, and in addition, due to the lack of moisture in the organism develops drowsiness.
Do not forget about exercise. For this you need sometimes to get up from the Desk chair and do some simple exercises, and if there is time, you can warm up while moving around the office, for example, do not use the Elevator. It is important to protect the health. It is recommended to regularly clean the table and wipe the keyboard, the main source of harmful bacteria.