The experts gave 7 tips to help beat the heat
All have noticed that every year the thermometer rises higher and higher. The 30 degree temperature has almost no surprise. Temperature records rapidly overtake one another. The summer heat brings the greatest number of exacerbations of chronic diseases. Particularly affects people with cardiovascular diseases. As hard tolerate high temperatures elderly. How to survive abnormally high temperatures, their advice are divided specialists.
1. If possible, don’t leave home
Doctors suggest when the temperature rises above 25 degrees is to stay home. These recommendations should listen to people with heart problems and blood pressure, the elderly and mothers with children.
2. You must change the diet
In the heat it is not recommended to eat fatty, heavy and salty foods. Enter in the menu-more vegetables and fruits. Don’t forget to drink pure water (not beer, not lemonade, not juice). The lack of fluid in the body can lead to the formation of blood clots.
3. Avoid heavy physical exertion
If it’s 30 — to the country it is better not to go. Well, if no garden can not do, try to choose a time in the early morning and late evening. It is not recommended to be in the sun in the time interval from 12 to 17 hours.
4. Do not drive a car
Most this advice is relevant for cores and hypertensive patients. In the heat of the exhaust gases most accumulate in the air, which can lead to oxygen starvation, and thus increase the load on the heart.
5. Dress only in clothes from natural fabrics
Should give preference to products made of linen, cotton or natural silk. Clothing made of synthetics does not miss the air, breaking the heat, which can lead to heat stroke. Don’t forget about headwear: Panama hat with a wide brim.
6. Properly expose the thermostat
At low temperature, for example in the car, and at +30 on the street, you run the risk of vasospasm. The same Council as relevant during bathing.
7. “No!” — alcoholic beverages
The use of alcohol and so dilates blood vessels, and in time the heat of the body gets a double load. Particularly affects the heart and blood vessels. If there is a need to raise a glass or two tonight, but don’t forget that everything is good in measures