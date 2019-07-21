The experts gave advice on elimination of consequences from injury during a holiday by the sea
During the rest of the sea increases the likelihood of contact with jellyfish, followed by skin irritation, the receipt cuts after the occurrence of shell or broken glass, exposure to needles of a sea urchin. Foreign experts gave advice on what to do in case of such injuries.
Experts recommend that for burns by a jellyfish, do not RUB the affected area and not to take a shower, “instead, it is best to spray or to cover the affected skin shaving foam and to clear the layer of plastic face”.
“Even the rescue workers of the German society for the rescue of life is often used shaving foam against injuries jellyfish. Can help and household vinegar, it can neutralize the irritation. Severe pain and burns to call a paramedic”, — experts advise.
Sea urchins are found in almost all seas. Their needles are designed to protect from predators or to move about. If the person is stepping on the marine fauna, there is a possibility that the spikes will break and get stuck in the foot that can cause painful purulent inflammation. First aid is the removal of the barbed parts with tweezers with the processing locations of the wound. If we are talking about a deep penetration, you will need medical help.
If you have received abrasion glass, it is necessary to remove from the wound of small foreign objects such as splinters or grit (tweezers), clean and disinfect the wound, to protect from germs with a waterproof plaster.
“Many people wonder whether the injury to go to sea. Yes, you can. However, it is understood that sea water is not sterile. At the same time, the combination of salt and sun good for the skin. It plays the role of iodine acting as an active ingredient in disinfectants. Burning, which causes the ingress of salt water on the damaged or washed skin, it is unpleasant, but is considered harmless”, — summed up the expert.