The experts gave advice on how to avoid dehydration in summer
The expert from the University of Milan Umberto Salt gave advice regarding what measures will help to avoid dehydration in the summer. This applies to both the location in the city, and relaxing by the water.
According to Humberto Salt, wherever in the summer months, whether at sea, in the mountains or in the city, unstable climatic conditions can create difficulties for the body. In particular, it relates to the respiratory system, which suffers on the one hand from sudden temperature fluctuations, on the other by the use of air conditioning in shops, offices and homes. A real help to maintain good health is water, which helps to protect the epithelium of the respiratory tract.
If we are talking about the rest of the sea, the expert advises to always take a bottle of water, paying attention not only moisturizing and sun-protection means. This is because the increase in temperature of only 2 degrees is sufficient to start a significant loss of liquid.
For those who love Hiking on mountain trails, it is important to make sure you take a water will be enough even if the temperature is not very high. It is recommended to drink fluid during any exercise, without waiting for the emergence of a sense of thirst, which is one of the first symptoms of dehydration. This will ensure proper muscle contraction and prevents cramps.
If the person is in the summer in the city, it is understood that air conditioning allows less sweating, can speed up dehydration. The device actually removes humidity from rooms. Recommendation regular consumption of water.