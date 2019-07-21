The experts gave their forecast of the dollar after the election
Vadim Iosub noted in conversation with journalists of the news Agency RBC-Ukraine, that immediately after the election, there is no collapse of the hryvnia will not happen. Senior analyst “Alpari” I believe that in the near future the national currency will remain stable
Vadim Iosub sees no prerequisites for weakening of hryvnia in the short term. Next week, the national currency will remain stable. If to speak about specific values on the interbank market through the week, the dollar is projected to trade at 25.8 per hryvnia. About the same be aware of and banks — it is unlikely to greatly deviates ha the normal range of 25.8 — 26 hryvnia per dollar.
Senior analyst “Alpari” also stressed that the campaign had no impact on the situation on the currency market. At the end of the week there was a slight strengthening of the dollar, but on Friday, the hryvnia quickly played the fall. After the elections the political factor also can not be ignored. After the election results are unlikely to be unexpected, so they are all ready now.