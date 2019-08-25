The experts gave their forecast of the hryvnia
The us currency a few days, swam in the range of 25.2 to 25.4 UAH/$. This, analysts say, indicate a stabilization of the situation. Start of corridor – 25 UAH/$, and the end is 25.5 UAH/$. Can expect a significant revaluation (strengthening) or depreciation (decrease) of the hryvnia is not necessary.
Analyst Andrey Shevchishin also believes that the hryvnia will strengthen to around 25 UAH/$. The argument “for” strengthening of the expert, statement of the national Bank. On the regulator’s website posted the comment of Deputy Director of the Department of monetary policy and economic analysis of the NBU Volodymyr Lepeshinskogo. Supposedly, the national Bank has no plans to stop the strengthening of the national currency. According to statements, such actions would contradict the goal to reduce inflation to 5%, and would carry other threats to the economy.
“Probably, in the near term, the hryvnia has a chance to resume growth and return to the corridor 25-25,2 hryvnia to the dollar,” – said the expert.
The second camp expresses a less positive evaluation. For example, the analyst Vladimir Mazurenko said that the dollar does not change in price. Supposedly, the reason for further strengthening no.
“The hryvnia will be stable to stay near current levels. I don’t think we can expect any significant strengthening. 25,3 UAH/ USD is the most realistic course,” – says Mazurenko.